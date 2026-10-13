You May Inherit The Business. You Must Earn Its Credibility.

Walk into a boardroom as the son or daughter of a business founder or patriarch, and people may already know your surname, your family's history and the scale of the enterprise you could one day lead. What they are still assessing is whether you can make difficult decisions, hold your ground under pressure and earn the confidence of people who have spent decades building the business.

Inheriting a family enterprise brings considerable advantages, including access, relationships and an established reputation. It also brings expectations and comparisons. For a young scion, the challenge is to establish an identity within an institution shaped by the founder's personality, values and achievements.

The stakes extend well beyond the family. Succession affects employees, suppliers, customers, lenders and investors whose interests depend on the business continuing to perform. For India's family-owned enterprises, preparing the next generation is therefore central to business continuity and long-term growth.

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A surname opens doors. Performance builds trust.

Inheriting ownership does not automatically prepare someone for executive leadership. Ownership brings rights and responsibilities. Leading an enterprise demands the ability to understand markets, allocate capital, manage people, respond to competition and make decisions when the consequences are uncertain.

A family name can secure a meeting and provide initial goodwill. Over time, employees judge whether decisions are sound, commitments are honoured and the person at the top understands the realities of the business. Customers look for reliability, while professional managers want to know whether competence carries as much weight as proximity to the family.

When a young scion receives a senior designation before earning organisational confidence, a gap can emerge between formal authority and actual influence. People may agree in meetings while withholding their reservations. Experienced executives may hesitate to challenge weak decisions. Employees may continue to seek the founder's approval even after a successor has officially taken charge.

The successor is left accountable for outcomes without necessarily having the commitment needed to deliver them. The organisation, meanwhile, risks losing capable managers and weakening its decision-making.

Credibility develops through conduct. People observe how a leader responds to failure, handles disagreement, treats colleagues and makes choices under commercial pressure. Consistency over time turns authority into trust.

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Preparation must precede the position

Growing up around a business provides familiarity with its history and culture, but effective leadership requires a deeper understanding of how the enterprise operates. A successor needs to know how customers make choices, how margins are earned, how cash flows through the business and how decisions at the top affect employees on the ground.

Structured preparation makes a difference. Working outside the family business exposes a future leader to different standards and expectations. Rotations across functions reveal the connections between sales, operations, finance, technology and people. Responsibility for a defined business unit, measured against clear outcomes, offers a meaningful test of judgement and execution.

Independent mentors can provide feedback that relatives or senior executives may find difficult to deliver. Their role is to help a future leader recognise weaknesses, develop judgement and understand the consequences of decisions while there is still room to learn.

Equally important is the willingness to listen. Long-serving employees possess institutional knowledge that cannot be acquired quickly through formal training. They understand customer relationships, operational constraints and the reasons behind established practices. Listening helps a successor distinguish between strengths worth preserving and habits that prevent progress.

A young leader earns respect by showing curiosity, taking responsibility and making informed decisions. Change becomes more credible when it reflects an understanding of the business and a clear view of what its next phase requires.

Ownership and executive leadership require different choices

Family businesses can make succession unnecessarily difficult by treating the chief executive's office as the ultimate proof of family continuity. This can place pressure on the next generation to occupy roles for which they may be poorly suited, while leaving professional managers uncertain about their own prospects.

A family member can exercise responsible ownership, contribute through the board and protect the family's long-term interests without becoming chief executive. A capable professional may be better placed to manage operational complexity, technology or expansion. The family can continue to shape the enterprise through governance, strategy and clearly defined ownership responsibilities.

The distinction becomes especially important when several family members are potential successors. Birth order and personal preference provide weak foundations for choosing a leader. Families need to identify the business's requirements, establish the capabilities the role demands and assess candidates against clear criteria.

Meritocracy can make this process fairer. Family members should have opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities, while appointments should reflect the demands of the role. Transparent expectations protect both the individual and the institution.

This also means recognising that the next generation can contribute in different ways. Some may lead operating businesses, others may focus on governance or new ventures, while professional executives manage the core enterprise. The right arrangement depends on the business's needs, the capabilities available and the family's long-term objectives.

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The founder must make room for the successor

Succession tests the founder's ability to share authority as much as it tests the next generation's readiness to assume it. Founders possess institutional knowledge, customer relationships and instincts developed through years of consequential decisions. Transferring that experience requires deliberate effort.

Naming a successor is only the beginning. The transition becomes meaningful when the founder shares knowledge, delegates consequential decisions and allows the next leader to build independent relationships across the organisation. If employees still seek the founder's approval or decisions are routinely reversed behind the scenes, the business receives conflicting signals about who is in charge.

A genuine handover also requires accepting that the successor will make different choices and sometimes mistakes. The founder can provide guidance and safeguards around significant risks while allowing the next generation to develop judgement through experience. Gradually transferring responsibility gives employees time to adjust and enables the successor to establish authority through performance.

The next generation, in turn, must respect the experience that came before it. A legacy contains relationships, values and capabilities that may have taken decades to build. Understanding these foundations helps a successor decide what needs to evolve and what deserves to endure.

Both generations have responsibilities. The founder must resist intervening whenever a decision differs from personal preference. The successor must accept accountability for outcomes and demonstrate the judgement to lead through uncertainty. Trust grows when authority is exercised consistently and transferred in practice.

The founder's name may open the door. The successor's conduct determines whether people continue to walk through it. Ownership and opportunity can be inherited. Credibility must be earned through sound judgement, responsible leadership and performance.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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