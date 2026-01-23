Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Yamaha Motor India Recalls Over 3 Lakh Scooter Units To Fix Faulty Brake Part

The company has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for 3,06,635 units of its scooter models manufactured between May 2, 2024, and Sept. 3, 2025.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Yamaha Motor India Recalls Over 3 Lakh Scooter Units To Fix Faulty Brake Part
Yamaha Motor is recalling over 3 lakh units of scooter models to rectify a faulty brake part.
Photo: Yamaha

 India Yamaha Motor on Friday said it is recalling over 3 lakh units RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models to rectify a faulty brake part.

The company has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for 3,06,635 units of its 125cc scooter models manufactured between May 2, 2024, and Sept. 3, 2025, effective immediately, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

"This voluntary recall has been initiated to address a potential concern wherein it has been identified that, under certain operating conditions, the front brake calliper exhibits limited function in select units of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models," it added.

The replacement of the specific part will be carried out free of charge for all vehicles covered under this campaign, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Heads For Weekly Decline As S&P 500, Dow Jones Falter; Intel Slumps 15%

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Heads For Weekly Decline As S&P 500, Dow Jones Falter; Intel Slumps 15%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search