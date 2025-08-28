US Tariffs: Must Stand Up To Bullying, Says Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava

The US's 50% tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday, and will impact exports and job creation in labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, diamonds, leather and footwear, and gems and jewellery.

Bhargava said the US tariffs have led to upheaval across the markets globally.

"You're all aware of the global uncertainty that has been caused in recent months. President Trump has in many ways, forced nations to rethink conventional policies and relationships. Personal use of tariffs in diplomacy is being seen for the first time," he told the company shareholders.

He also termed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring announcement as a major economic reform.