Trump Media Director Says Firms He Represents Will Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Telangana

Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit, Swider said it would be blind not to see that the technology capitalists around the world are coming from India and the country is on the rise.

"I would like the Honorable Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) to know that over the next 10 years, it is my intention to deploy through our organizations, up to Rs 1 lakh crore into the Future City and into the areas of development here and I'm very, very grateful for that opportunity," he said.