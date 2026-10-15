The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest Box Office Day 21: Siddharth Malhotra Starrer Refuses To Fade Away In Week 3

Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest continues to draw audiences in its third week, keeping its box office run steady. Here's the update.

The film has earned Rs 24.47 lakh in India so far on Day 21. As per TrackTollywood, it is recording 7.5% occupancy across 1,034 shows in 584 theatres and 207 cities. The film has sold 12,293 tickets so far, with nine fast-filling and six houseful shows. Its India gross has now reached Rs 78.46 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8.84 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 12.82 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 16.67 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 5.78 crore on Day 4. The film ended Week 1 with Rs 59.93 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 3.91 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.29 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 10. It earned Rs 1.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.30 crore on Day 12, Rs 86.58 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 76.37 lakh on Day 14, taking the Week 2 total to Rs 13.94 crore.

ALSO READ: Dhanush To Enter Politics After Vijay? Buzz Grows As Fan Club Rebranded As Welfare Movement

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 68.76 lakh on Day 15, Rs 1.16 crore on Day 16, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 17, Rs 42.91 lakh on Day 18, Rs 49.78 lakh on Day 19 and Rs 41.21 lakh on Day 20. It has collected Rs 24.47 lakh so far on Day 21.

All About The Film

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: Nayyi Naveli Vs Prahaar: Yami Gautam Or Rajkummar Rao, Who Leads The Advance Booking Race?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.