Nayyi Naveli Vs Prahaar: Yami Gautam Or Rajkummar Rao, Who Leads The Advance Booking Race?

The box office race between Nayyi Naveli and Prahaar has begun even before the two films reach theatres. Both releases are scheduled for October 16, and their advance booking trends are offering an early look at how they are performing ahead of opening day.

Nayyi Naveli vs Prahaar Advance Booking

Nayyi Naveli is currently ahead of Prahaar in terms of advance box office collection. The film has recorded Rs 1.35 crore in India advance gross, with 49,887 tickets sold across 5,269 shows in 1,114 theatres. It has registered an overall occupancy of 4.5%, along with four houseful and 19 fast-filling shows.

Meanwhile, Prahaar has collected Rs 99.18 lakh through advance bookings. It has sold 33,724 tickets across 3,606 shows in 889 theatres, with an overall occupancy of 5.2%. The film has six houseful shows and 14 fast-filling shows.

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This gives Nayyi Naveli a lead of around Rs 35.82 lakh over Prahaar in advance gross.

State-Wise Advance Booking

Maharashtra leads the advance bookings for both films, with Prahaar collecting Rs 29.64 lakh compared with Nayyi Naveli's Rs 25.97 lakh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Nayyi Naveli is ahead with Rs 21.07 lakh, while Prahaar has earned Rs 12.54 lakh. Delhi follows with Rs 14.55 lakh for Nayyi Naveli and Rs 11.72 lakh for Prahaar.

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Nayyi Naveli is also ahead in Gujarat with Rs 12.14 lakh against Rs 8.99 lakh, and in Karnataka with Rs 8.63 lakh against Rs 5.08 lakh.

In Rajasthan, Nayyi Naveli has collected Rs 7.93 lakh, compared with Rs 3.59 lakh for Prahaar. Overall, Nayyi Naveli leads in advance collections across most major states, while Prahaar has the edge in Maharashtra.

Nayyi Naveli And Prahaar: Cast, Makers And Story

Nayyi Naveli stars Yami Gautam Dhar, along with Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, Sushmita Mukherjee, Suneel Sinha and Rajesh Dubeay. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Himanshu Sharma has written the story, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has written the screenplay and dialogues. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

The film follows Mohini, who enters a troubled family and tries to bring positive change. However, her brother-in-law suspects that she is a daayan, especially after a series of strange incidents.

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Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is directed by Avinash Arun and written by Sumit Roy. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar and Ritvik Sahore.

The film focuses on Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his legal battles related to the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Both Nayyi Naveli and Prahaar are scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

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