Sobha Gets Rs 46 Crore Income Tax Demand Notices

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sobha informed that the, "company has received demand notices under section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for Rs 13.12 crore and Rs 32.68 crore related to AY 2016-17 and AY 2022-23 respectively, due to disallowances of certain expenses and other additions."

Sobha said it is in the process of filing an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), against the said orders within the prescribed timelines.