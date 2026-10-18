Renault Duster Hybrid Launched at 16.99 Lakh: Mileage, Specs, Features And More

Renault has added a hybrid powertrain to the Duster lineup in India, with the new Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid is now the most expensive version of the SUV and pairs a petrol engine with two electric motors and a battery pack. Renault claims a fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl, positioning it as an option for buyers who want to cut fuel costs without moving to a fully electric car.

Renault Duster Hybrid Price And Variants

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid is available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution variant. The Techno variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, while the top spec Emotion variant costs Rs 19.49 lakh. All prices are ex showroom. These are introductory prices for eligible bookings made until December 31, 2026. Renault has opened bookings for the hybrid SUV at Rs 21,000, with deliveries expected to begin in November.



Engine, Performance And Mileage



The SUV uses a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The hybrid system produces a combined output of 160 PS and is paired with a multi mode automatic transmission.



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Renault claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl. The company also says the SUV can run in electric mode for up to 80 per cent of the time during city driving. The battery charges through the hybrid system and regenerative braking, so owners do not need to plug the vehicle into an external charger. The Duster Hybrid is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.61 seconds. Actual fuel efficiency will depend on driving conditions and usage.



Features And Rivals



The hybrid version retains the Duster's dual screen cabin layout. Depending on the variant, buyers get features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and dual zone climate control. The SUV will compete with strong hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.



The hybrid launch gives Renault another option in a segment where fuel efficiency is an important buying factor. However, the Duster Hybrid starts at a higher price than several rival hybrid SUVs. Buyers will need to weigh the claimed mileage against the upfront cost, expected running and their daily driving needs before making a decision.



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