New Renault Duster Hybrid Launched: How Does It Compare With Maruti Vitara? Check Price, Range And More

Renault India has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a petrol-electric powertrain to its midsize SUV lineup.

The hybrid model is priced up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion variant and will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The SUV is offered in three variants: Evolution at Rs 16.99 lakh, Techno at Rs 18.99 lakh and Emotion at Rs 19.49 lakh. These introductory prices apply to vehicles delivered by December 31, 2026. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 6, while bookings are open for Rs 21,000.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the hood, the Duster Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery, producing a combined system output of 160 PS and 208 Nm of peak motor torque.

Also Read | The New Hybrid Renault Duster Comes With A 30% Fuel Savings Pitch, Starting Price Of Rs 16.99 Lakh

The company claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km per litre and a combined driving range of up to 1,400 km. The range figure refers to the claimed distance possible using the vehicle's fuel and hybrid system, not an all-electric range.

A key feature is its multi-mode automatic transmission, which combines two electric gears and four petrol-engine gears to offer 15 drive combinations.

The system switches between electric and petrol propulsion according to driving conditions, while regenerative braking helps recover energy. Renault says up to 80% of city driving can take place in electric mode under suitable conditions. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 9.61 seconds.

Also Read | Upcoming Auto Launches: BMW F 450 RR, Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG, Audi Q3 And More; All You Need To Know

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid has a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Its strong-hybrid variants are priced between Rs 16.68 lakh and Rs 19.77 lakh, placing both SUVs in a similar price bracket.

On paper, the Duster has a fuel-efficiency advantage and offers higher claimed system output.

The Grand Vitara, however, provides an established alternative in the strong-hybrid segment. Actual mileage for both vehicles will depend on driving conditions, traffic and usage.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.