Reckitt Starts Talks On £6 Billion Homecare Assets Sale

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has started early discussions with some of the potential suitors for its homecare assets, which could fetch more than £6 billion ($7.9 billion) in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The beleaguered consumer giant is working with Morgan Stanley for the brands, including air freshener Airwick and Cillit Bang cleaners, the people said. Mostly financial investors as well as some consumer companies have shown interest in the assets, the people said. A formal sale process is likely to kick off within months and be completed in 2025, the people said.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is helping Reckitt evaluate options for its formula brand Mead Johnson, including a potential sale, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision has been made, said the people, who have asked not to be identified as the information is private.