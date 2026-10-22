Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Heads Into Weekend With Strong Momentum, Check Earnings

Ranabaali continues its box office run with steady audience interest. Here's a look at how the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer has performed on Day 7.

Ranabaali has earned Rs 2.85 crore gross on Day 7 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 45.30 crore. The film recorded 24.3% occupancy across 2,270 shows in 792 theatres spanning 383 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, the film has sold 1,87,343 tickets on Day 7 so far. The film has recorded 288 fast-filling shows and four houseful shows.

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State-Wise Collection

Telangana led the Day 7 state-wise collections with Rs 1.43 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 1.07 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 26.62 lakh, while Tamil Nadu stood at Rs 3.14 lakh.

Maharashtra registered Rs 1.88 lakh, followed by Odisha at Rs 1.09 lakh. Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 44,584, while Gujarat added Rs 42,654.

Delhi's collection stood at Rs 21,900, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 13,957 and Goa at Rs 12,132.

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Chhattisgarh added Rs 10,880, while Punjab and Rajasthan earned Rs 9,371 and Rs 9,189, respectively. Assam stood at Rs 9,159, followed by Jharkhand at Rs 6,690.

Haryana contributed Rs 4,494, while Chandigarh recorded Rs 1,670, the report stated.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data Ranabaali has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 77.82 lakh for its October 23, 2026 shows. So far, 62,104 tickets have been booked across 1,467 shows in 452 theatres across 218 cities, with overall occupancy at 11.7%. The film has 59 fast-filling shows, while no housefull shows have been reported yet.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.33 crore on Day 2. The film then collected Rs 7.67 crore on Day 3, while Day 4 saw earnings of Rs 5.70 crore. On Day 5, it earned Rs 7.18 crore, followed by Rs 5.65 crore on Day 6. Entering Day 7, the film has collected Rs 2.85 crore so far.

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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