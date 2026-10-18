Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Continues To Draw Audiences

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali is currently in theatres and has entered its first weekend. The film's Day 3 box-office performance is being tracked across India.

Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.51 crore gross on Day 3 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 21.76 crore. The film recorded 48.4% occupancy across 1,973 shows in 794 theatres spanning 376 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has sold 318,022 tickets on Day 3 so far, with 853 fast-filling shows and 108 housefull shows.

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The film has been released in Telugu. The 2D version collected Rs 5.49 crore, while the EPIQ format contributed Rs 1.74 lakh.

State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh led the Day 3 collections with Rs 2.31 crore at 57.3% occupancy, followed by Telangana with Rs 2.12 crore at 41.1% occupancy. Karnataka contributed Rs 72.62 lakh at 44.3% occupancy, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 14.29 lakh at 76.6% occupancy. Maharashtra earned Rs 9.61 lakh at 32.2% occupancy, followed by Gujarat with Rs 1.92 lakh at 20.5% occupancy and Odisha with Rs 1.62 lakh at 14.2% occupancy.

Delhi collected Rs 1.40 lakh at 34.6% occupancy, while Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 1.04 lakh at 18.6% occupancy. Haryana earned Rs 81,304 at 18.6% occupancy, followed by Madhya Pradesh with Rs 77,440 at 26.5% occupancy. Rajasthan contributed Rs 62,390 at 22.1% occupancy, the report stated.

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Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Ranabaali has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 1.51 crore for its Monday shows on October 19, 2026. The film has sold 1,04,474 tickets across 2,153 shows in 702 theatres spanning 321 cities. Its overall occupancy currently stands at 14.3%, with 117 fast-filling shows and no housefull shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore at 54.2% occupancy on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.33 crore at 48.8% occupancy on Day 2, registering a 17.8% drop. On Day 3, the film has collected Rs 5.51 crore at 48.4% occupancy so far.

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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