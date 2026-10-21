Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark, Check Earnings

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is maintaining its box-office run, with the latest figures showing how the film is performing in theatres as its sixth day progresses.

Box Office Day 6

Prahaar has earned Rs 1.67 crore gross on Day 6 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 19.13 crore. The film recorded 11.4% occupancy across 3,222 shows in 1,048 theatres spanning 322 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, Prahaar has sold 64,454 tickets on Day 6 so far. The film has recorded 118 fast-filling shows and 12 housefull shows.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2, registering a 40.9% rise. The film then earned Rs 4.43 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, it collected Rs 4.03 crore, marking a 60.9% increase, the report stated.

State-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Maharashtra led the Day 6 collection with Rs 57.11 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 18.84 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 14.01 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 12.68 lakh, while Delhi recorded Rs 12.05 lakh. Gujarat earned Rs 10.38 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with Rs 5.60 lakh.

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Telangana collected Rs 4.82 lakh, while Haryana recorded Rs 4.78 lakh. Madhya Pradesh and Punjab earned Rs 3.76 lakh and Rs 3.56 lakh, respectively.

Odisha contributed Rs 3.14 lakh, followed by Chhattisgarh at Rs 2.71 lakh and Jharkhand at Rs 2.60 lakh. Assam and Bihar recorded Rs 2.47 lakh and Rs 2.41 lakh.

Uttarakhand collected Rs 1.28 lakh, while Goa earned Rs 1.10 lakh. Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 92,435, followed by Chandigarh with Rs 78,280.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

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