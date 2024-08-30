Power Grid Acquires Bhadla-III And Bikaner-III Transmission

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said it has acquired project special purpose vehicle, Bhadla-III and Bikaner-III Transmission Ltd, through tariff-based competitive bidding.
"Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under TBCB, has...acquired Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III Transmission Ltd from the bid process coordinator - PFC Consulting," according to a regulatory filing.
The project SPV will establish 'Transmission System Strengthening for interconnections of Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III Complex', on a build, own, operate and transfer basis.
The project comprises a 765kV D/C transmission line interconnecting Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III substations and associated bays extension works at these substations in Rajasthan.