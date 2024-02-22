NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNuvoco Vistas Starts Operations At Ready-Mix Concrete Plant In Bihar
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuvoco Vistas Starts Operations At Ready-Mix Concrete Plant In Bihar

"The launch of the Patna-II plant underscores Nuvoco's dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry in Bihar," Nuvoco Vistas Chief of the Ready-Mix Concrete and Modern Building Materials business Prashant Jha said.

22 Feb 2024, 08:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Nuvoco Vistas website</p></div>
Source: Nuvoco Vistas website

Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas on Thursday said it has commenced operations at a ready-mix concrete plant in Bihar.

The plant marks the company's continued commitment for providing building material to the Patna region, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of the Patna-II plant underscores Nuvoco's dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry in Bihar," Nuvoco Vistas Chief of the Ready-Mix Concrete and Modern Building Materials business Prashant Jha said.

The Patna-II facility has a capacity of 60 cubic meters per hour and features a twin shaft mixer capable of producing all grades of concrete.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT