Karan Adani Calls Vizhinjam Port 'Largest Business Investment' In Kerala

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s managing director Karan Adani called the Vizhinjam Port project the 'largest investment committed by any business house in Kerala' in his address to the attendees of the inauguration of the second phase of its development.

The expansion will add 4.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units to the existing capacity of the port. The second phase of development will be undertaken with updated automation in technologies and equipment, as per state officials.

"With an additional investment of Rs 16,000 crore under Phase 2, and a cumulative commitment of Rs 30,000 crore, Vizhinjam will scale from a capacity of 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029. This is the largest investment committed by any business house in the State of Kerala," Adani said.

The equipment for Phase 2 will include 21 automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 45 automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CMRG) cranes, a rail handling yard and a state-of-the-art electrical and automation systems.

The other features of the second phase include berth expansion, dredging and reclamation to create additional operational capacity and construction of the deepest breakwater in India with a stretch of 920 meters at a depth of 21 meters.

Besides these, deployment of green equipment, like electric vehicle charging stations, development of critical facilities such as electrical substation, sewage treatment plant and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) fencing will also be included

Karan Adani also stated that it will be the largest and most technologically advanced port in India. "Vizhinjam stands today at the intersection of history and the future. For centuries, Kerala's coastline connected India to global trade, cultures, and ideas. Through Vizhinjam, that historic role is being renewed-this time with world-class infrastructure, global scale, and national purpose," he said.

