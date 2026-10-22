Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India

Jailer 2 witnessed a drop in box office collections on Wednesday, October 21, after a strong run during its opening week. Despite the midweek dip, the action drama has crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark in India, continuing to attract audiences across regions.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 collected Rs 28.15 crore net in India on Day 7 across 14,470 shows. This marked a 39.9% drop from its previous day's collection.

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The film has earned Rs 317.20 crore net at the Indian box office, with a gross collection of Rs 371.45 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. It added Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 205 crore and worldwide earnings to Rs 576.45 crore.

Rajinikanth-starrer recorded over 18.5 lakh footfalls on Day 7, taking its total audience turnout to around 2.08 crore.

Box Office Run So Far

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, before earning Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

With its first week nearing completion, the film will look to maintain its box office momentum in the coming days.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led the language-wise collections on Day 7, earning Rs 18.50 crore net from 6,914 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 6 crore from 2,187 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3 crore across 5,183 shows.

The Kannada version added Rs 65 lakh from 186 shows. Together, the four language versions contributed Rs 28.15 crore to the film's India net collection on Wednesday.

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About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

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