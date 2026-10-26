Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees Weekend Boost, India Net Collection Nears Rs 400 Crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gained momentum at the box office on Sunday, collecting Rs 25.70 crore net across all languages on Day 11. This marked over 6% increase from the previous day's collection of Rs 24.15 crore.

The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 398.70 crore, bringing it closer to the Rs 400 crore milestone. It crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide collections within nine days of its theatrical release, despite a dip in domestic earnings on Friday.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected Rs 25.70 crore net in India on Day 11 across 11,954 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 398.70 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 466.85 crore.

Day 11 all-language collection of Rs 25.70 crore represents a 6.4% rise from Day 10's net collection of Rs 24.15 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 243.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 710.35 crore.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth Film Gains Momentum, Jumps Over 66% To Earn Rs 24.15 Crore

Language-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 played in four languages on Day 11. The Tamil version led the Day 11 collections, earning Rs 17.35 crore net across 5,683 shows. The Telugu version followed with Rs 4.50 crore from 1,860 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 3.15 crore across 4,195 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version collected Rs 70 lakh from 216 shows.

Occupancy

Jailer 2 Tamil 2D had an overall occupancy of 52.58% on Day 11. The morning shows had an occupancy of 37.38% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 61.15%. Meanwhile, evening shows saw an increase of occupancy at 65.15%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded occupancy at 46.62%.

Jailer 2 Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 25.32% on Day 11. The morning shows had an occupancy of 14.50% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 26.58%. Meanwhile, evening shows saw an increase of occupancy at 30.25%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded occupancy at 28.83%.

Advance Booking Shows Growth

Jailer 2 Day 12 on October 26, Monday advance sales stood at Rs 5.93 crore in bookings from 3.83 lakh tickets across 11,051 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 4.69 crore without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Chennai remains the top city at Rs 72.86 lakh in advance booking.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net and on Day 10 it collected Rs 24.15 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India

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