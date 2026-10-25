Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues Its Impressive Run, Check Latest Figures

Jailer 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Rajinikanth-starrer has put up another strong performance as it continues its second-week run.

Box Office Collection Day 11

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 24.56 crore gross on Day 11 so far, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 423.66 crore. The film has sold 12,43,579 tickets across 11,773 shows in 2,997 theatres spanning 1,238 cities. As per TrackTollywood, it recorded 35.6% occupancy, with 2,980 fast-filling shows and 524 houseful shows.

The Tamil version led the collections with Rs 16.64 crore, contributing 67.8% of the total. The Telugu version earned Rs 4.32 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 2.92 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 68.37 lakh to the day's earnings.

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The 2D format accounted for the majority of the Day 11 earnings with Rs 23.70 crore. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 48.32 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D recorded Rs 18.15 lakh. EPIQ added Rs 11.57 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 6.92 lakh. HDR by Barco contributed Rs 1.26 lakh.

State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor on Day 11, collecting Rs 10.29 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 4.61 crore and Kerala at Rs 2.41 crore. Telangana contributed Rs 2.11 crore, while Andhra Pradesh added Rs 1.81 crore.

Maharashtra recorded Rs 1.14 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 64.41 lakh. Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 24.50 lakh. Odisha earned Rs 20.95 lakh, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 14.22 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 12.63 lakh.

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Madhya Pradesh collected Rs 10.50 lakh, while Bihar and Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 8.45 lakh and Rs 8.43 lakh, respectively. Haryana contributed Rs 6.94 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 4.69 lakh and Assam at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2 and Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 59.37 crore on Day 4, Rs 46.21 crore on Day 5, Rs 50.40 crore on Day 6 and Rs 30.15 crore on Day 7. It closed its first week with Rs 338.31 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 18.18 crore on Day 8, Rs 16.53 crore on Day 9 and Rs 26.09 crore on Day 10, the report stated.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

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