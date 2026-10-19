Inside Musk's $10.5B Payout: How Many SpaceX Shares Does He Own And How Deep It Cuts Into His Holding?

Elon Musk's proposed plan to give every child in the US one SpaceX share could involve a giveaway worth approximately $10.5 billion, raising questions about how much of his stake in the space exploration company he would need to part with to fulfil the pledge.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive announced on Monday that he would distribute one SpaceX share to every child in America next year. However, Musk has not disclosed how recipients would be identified, which class of shares would be distributed or how the transfer to minors would be structured.

The proposal could put SpaceX shares in the hands of millions of young Americans, but the scale of the giveaway would depend on the company's share price at the time of distribution and the final number of eligible recipients.

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How Much Could Musk's SpaceX Giveaway Be Worth?

The proposed giveaway could be worth around $10.5 billion, based on the number of children in the US and SpaceX's closing share price of $146.03 on Friday. According to US Census Bureau data, the country had approximately 72 million children under the age of 18 as of July 1, 2025.

Giving each child one share at $146.03 would therefore amount to approximately $10.51 billion in stock.

The estimate is indicative rather than a confirmed valuation of the proposed distribution. The final cost could vary depending on the number of eligible children, the share price at the time of the transfer and the structure of the giveaway.

Musk made the announcement on X, writing, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America.”

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He did not provide further details about the plan.

How Many SpaceX Shares Does Elon Musk Own?

According to an August Securities and Exchange Commission filing cited in the report, Musk owns approximately 4.8 billion SpaceX shares. Including unvested awards and stock options, his holdings rise to around 6.4 billion shares. These holdings represent a beneficial stake of approximately 48.4% in the company, according to CNBC.

The distinction between shares currently owned and holdings that include unvested awards and options is important when assessing the potential impact of the proposed giveaway. Not all securities included in a beneficial ownership calculation necessarily represent shares immediately available for distribution.

If Musk were to fund the entire giveaway from his currently owned 4.8 billion shares, distributing 72 million shares would reduce his direct shareholding to approximately 4.728 billion shares.

That would represent a reduction of around 1.5% of his currently owned shares.

However, the proposed distribution would not necessarily reduce his ownership by 1.5 percentage points. Based on the reported 4.8 billion shares and an estimated beneficial stake of 48.4%, the percentage-point impact would depend on SpaceX's total shares outstanding and the precise form of the distribution.

Would The Giveaway Affect Musk's Control Over SpaceX?

Musk's influence over SpaceX extends beyond his economic ownership. Following the company's initial public offering on June 12, he reportedly retained approximately 82% of its voting power. That distinction means a transfer of shares does not necessarily translate into an equivalent reduction in voting control. The impact would depend on the voting rights attached to the shares distributed and whether any restrictions or special arrangements apply.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, holds an approximately 6% stake in SpaceX, valued at around $94.1 billion, according to the supplied figures.

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The proposed giveaway would therefore be significant in dollar terms, but its effect on Musk's control would depend on the company's share structure and the terms under which the shares are transferred.

Why Is Musk Proposing The SpaceX Share Giveaway?

Musk's announcement followed a discussion on X about how companies could use their equity to support public causes.

Anthropic recently announced that it was allocating 5% of its shares to a fund intended to support the public good. Responding to an Anthropic post about the initiative on Sunday, Musk wrote, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” adding that this was what he would be doing.

The proposal also follows an earlier commitment involving SpaceX shares. In July, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband reportedly pledged one SpaceX share each to Trump Accounts for more than two million children. The shares were valued at approximately $325 million at the time.

Musk's proposal would be considerably broader in scale, potentially extending share ownership to tens of millions of children. However, the eligibility rules, transfer mechanism and timing remain unconfirmed.

The proposed giveaway comes as Musk continues to promote the relationship between Tesla and SpaceX through technology development. Last week, Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster featuring rocket-style thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX. Musk described the vehicle as a “flying” car during a livestreamed event at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

The two-seat sports car features aerospace-inspired styling and a steer-by-wire system resembling the technology used in the Cybertruck. Tesla also showed a video claiming acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour in under one second.

The Roadster has faced repeated delays since its initial announcement in 2017. Tesla's original Roadster, the company's first product, was launched in 2008 and discontinued in 2012.

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