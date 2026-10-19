'First Of Many': Elon Musk Says He Will Give Every American Child A SpaceX Share

Elon Musk says he will give every American child a SpaceX share next year, and that this will be first of many such gifts, according to a post on X on Monday.

At present, SpaceX's stock trades around $147.43 levels, nearly 2% lower than its listing price. SpaceX landed on the Nasdaq index after listing with a 11% premium at $150 to its issue price of $135 on June 12, 2026. From analysts to investors, most people had big bets on the Elon Musk company to sustain its gains in the long run.

Last month, the company pushed forward one of its most ambitious financial targets, with Chief Executive Elon Musk saying the company now expects to hit $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, a full year earlier than previously projected. This is after demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and Starlink services gathered pace through the first half of 2026.

Speaking during the company's second-quarter earnings call, Musk said the revised timeline reflects stronger-than-expected momentum across SpaceX's three core businesses, that is, Starlink, AI infrastructure and launch services.

The upbeat change came as the company also projected an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) exceeding $100 billion by the end of 2026. Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said fresh cloud-services contracts signed in the opening weeks of the third quarter added another $6.7 billion in revenue scheduled to begin ramping up from October.

SpaceX Q2 Impact

Shares of the Elon-Musk space venture were met with market heat during the start of August, after it reported higher-than-expected spending on its artificial intelligence business, impacting earnings that majorly exceeded Wall Street estimates.

The company's capital expenditures surged to $28.5 billion in the first half of the year, over four times its spending a year earlier. This cost is around as much as the amount raised in the biggest initial public offering ever before SpaceX's record listing in June.

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