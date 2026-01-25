Infosys Wants WFH Employees To Share Electricity Bill Stats — Here's Why

Infosys is asking its work-from-home employees to share details of their household electricity consumption as part of the company's efforts to map the electricity usage of its hybrid workers.

Infosys' work-from-home employees have received an internal mail from its Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka, announcing an electricity consumption survey, which is about a few minutes long, the Economic Times reported. In the email, Sanghrajka explained that the survey, which only applies to the company's hybrid staff, is part of IT major's efforts to map the environmental impact coming from the use of devices used by its work-from-home employees.

“With hybrid work becoming an integral part of our operations, the environmental impact of our work increasingly extends beyond our campuses and into our homes. Electricity consumed while working from home also contributes towards Infosys' greenhouse gas emission footprint. As we seek to enhance and update our reporting methodology, obtaining accurate data on current work-from-home energy usage is essential to our ongoing efforts," the email read.

Sanghrajka added that the survey will help the company “measure the impact more precisely and design effective sustainability initiatives”.

Infosys, notably, employs about 3 lakh people globally, many of whom work under a hybrid model, which requires them to be present at the office for at least ten days a month. The company is intent on meeting its environmental goals and has been building its sustainability framework for 15 years.

The survey in question asks the employees more than just their electricity consumption. It wants them to list the appliances used while working from home, including computers, lighting, air conditioners, etc.

The employees have also been asked to indicate the wattage of lights and whether or not they use solar power at home. Infosys has been encouraging its staff to adopt efficiency measures within their homes.

