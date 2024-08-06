India's Fertiliser Imports From China Reach 41.23 Lakh Tonne In 2023-24

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said, "Government of India through Department of Fertilizers imports urea (agriculture purpose) on government account to bridge the gap between production and assessed demand."

As per the data, the country imported 70.42 lakh tonne urea in 2023-24 for $2.6 billion. Of this, India imported 18.65 lakh tonne urea from China valuing S730 million.