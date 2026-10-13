Gautam Adani Meets Mike Bloomberg In Delhi, Discusses Future Of AI, Sustainable Growth

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed delight at meeting Michael Bloomberg at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, where they discussed climate action, AI and sustainable growth.

In a post on the social media platform X, Adani wrote, "Delighted to meet @MikeBloomberg at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. A truly engaging discussion on accelerating the global energy transition, resilient urban infrastructure, future of AI and sustainable growth. Mike's vision and commitment to climate action continue to inspire!!"

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Michael Bloomberg, widely known as Mike Bloomberg, is the co-founder of Bloomberg and served as its CEO from 1981 to 2001 and again from 2014 to 2023. He also served three terms as mayor of New York City.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, a global leadership summit was established by Michael Bloomberg in 2018. Its eighth edition has been convened in New Delhi from October 13-15, 2026.

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Some of the key speakers at the latest edition include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Moderna Co-Founder and Chairman Noubar Afeyan, Tillman Global Holdings Chairman and CEO Sanjiv Ahuja, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. He highlighted that the real value of power lies in the purpose it serves, arguing that technology should be used to empower millions rather than benefit only a select few.

Reflecting on India's digital transformation, PM Modi said affordable internet, connectivity and platforms such as UPI have expanded access to opportunities for students, small businesses and citizens.

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Modi said, "Today, technology is power, data is power, knowledge is power, and innovation is power. But, the real question is not who has the power, but how it is being used. Will technology advance only a few people or create new opportunities for millions? Will knowledge remain the strength of a select few or enhance everyone's capabilities? This is where a new idea is born: power to empower. Moving beyond power to control, we need power to enable. Moving beyond power to compete, we need power to collaborate. And moving beyond power to succeed, we need power to help others succeed."

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