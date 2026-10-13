Adani Enterprises, Jabil Sign MoU For AI, Data Centre Hardware Manufacturing Joint Venture

Adani Enterprises and Jabil Inc have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set out the framework for a 50:50 joint venture to manufacture and assemble artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India.

The proposed joint venture is subject to execution of definitive agreements, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of customary conditions. The MoU comes after the June 2026 announcement of Adani Group and Jabil's intent to establish a strategic alliance to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The partnership would focus on manufacturing and assembling AI racks, servers, storage systems and networking equipment for data centres, Adani Group said in a press release. These racks would accommodate high-performance computing systems used for AI applications and other digital services. The product range would also cover supporting infrastructure, including power distribution units, liquid-cooling solutions and transformers needed to power and cool the systems.

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Speaking on the development, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said, “The AI revolution will demand far more than just breakthroughs in algorithms. It will require an entire new industrial architecture where energy, hyperscale infrastructure, advanced computing and precision manufacturing converge to power the intelligence economy.”

He added, “At Adani, our vision is to expand up the AI value chain evolving from powering and hosting AI infrastructure to engineering and manufacturing the critical systems that will define the next generation of computing. Our proposed joint venture with Jabil marks a strategic step towards this future, combining Jabil's world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Adani's integrated strengths in energy, infrastructure and data centres to help build the physical backbone of the global AI economy.”

The venture is expected to build AI racks at a multi-gigawatt scale, catering to computing infrastructure with a combined power capacity of several gigawatts. It would also offer installation and commissioning services for the systems.

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Reflecting on the development, Mike Dastoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jabil Inc., said, “The signing of this MoU is the next step forward in our shared efforts to establish a scaled AI infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, a market we believe will become increasingly important for both domestic and global AI infrastructure demand. Integrating Jabil's 60 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani's significant infrastructure and energy capabilities, we can bring our rack-level data centre solutions to more hyperscalers in India and around the world. We look forward to building on the work we started together in June.”

The partnership is aligned with Adani Group's $100 billion commitment to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. It would add hardware manufacturing to the Group's presence across infrastructure, energy, logistics and data centres.

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In terms of Jabil, which reported $36 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2026, the joint venture would expand its engineering and manufacturing footprint in India's data centre market. The company has also expanded its data centre capabilities through the acquisition of Hanley Energy Group, which provides critical power and energy management solutions, and Mikros Technologies.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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