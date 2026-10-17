Exit Of The Anchor: Kaizad Bharucha's Three-Decade Run Inside India's Largest Private Bank

For nearly 31 years, Kaizad Bharucha has watched HDFC Bank evolve from a young private-sector lender into India's largest private bank by balance sheet size.

Now, the veteran banker is preparing to leave the institution he joined in October 1995, bringing an end to one of the longest tenures among its senior executives.

HDFC Bank disclosed on October 17 that Bharucha, currently its Deputy Managing Director, had requested cessation of his services with effect from December 31, 2026.

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The bank's announcement did not specify a reason for his decision. The departure comes months after he emerged as a leading internal contender to succeed outgoing MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. The bank has since selected Anup Bagchi for the top job.

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Bharucha, 60, joined HDFC Bank's board in 2014 and is its longest-serving executive board member. He became Deputy Managing Director in April 2023, following a banking career spanning more than 39 years.

Before joining HDFC Bank, he worked at SBI Commercial and International Bank from 1986 to 1995. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai's Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

His influence has extended across the bank's wholesale and retail businesses, credit and risk management.

As Deputy MD, he has overseen corporate banking, emerging enterprises, investment banking, rural banking, healthcare finance and retail lending, among other businesses. He also played a key role in building the credit and risk frameworks that support the lender's operations.

One of his significant assignments was helping lead the integration of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank following their 2023 merger.

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Bharucha co-chaired the integration committee, tasked with bringing the two organisations together. The merger reshaped the lender's scale, balance sheet and operating structure.

His exit comes as HDFC Bank enters another leadership transition.

While Bharucha's decades of institutional experience made him a prominent internal candidate for the CEO position, his departure will close a long chapter in the bank's history, spanning its early growth, expansion across lending businesses and landmark merger.

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