Don't Trouble The Trouble Box Office Collection Day 2: Fahadh Faasil Film Witnesses Decline

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Don't Trouble The Trouble witnessed a drop in box-office collections on Day 2 after recording a decent opening on Friday. The fantasy comedy, centred around a magical storyline, has received a positive initial response from audiences.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Don't Trouble The Trouble collected Rs 77 lakh net in India across 1,175 shows on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 2.79 crore and total India net collections to Rs 2.42 crore so far. Day 2 collection represents a 53.3% drop from Day 1's net collection of Rs 1.65 crore.

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The Telugu version led the film's collections with Rs 68 lakh net. The Malayalam version earned Rs 7 lakh, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 2 lakh.

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The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 18.13% on Saturday. The morning shows also registered 11.69% occupancy, afternoon recorded 10.92%. Meanwhile, evening shows registered occupancy of 15% and night shows registered the highest occupancy at 24.38%, according to Sacnilk.

All About The Film

Don't Trouble The Trouble is a fantasy comedy-drama directed by Shashank Yeleti. Fahadh Faasil plays Suri, a street magician, con artist and ambulance driver in Hyderabad who gets into trouble after falling into debt with a dangerous moneylender.

Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar lead the cast, with Saurabh Sachdeva, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Mahesh Manjrekar and Subbaraju in supporting roles. Produced by S. S. Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the film features music by Kaala Bhairava.

Don't Trouble The Trouble was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2026.

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