Business NewsBusinessData Centre Industry Entering Phase Of Unprecedented Growth: Nxtra CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Data Centre Industry Entering Phase Of Unprecedented Growth: Nxtra CEO

With the world increasingly shaped by digital experiences, the infrastructure that powers such a future must be built on the pillars of environmental stewardship, resilience and innovation, he says.

24 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Data Centre (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Data Centre (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth, Nxtra chief executive officer Ashish Arora has said, adding that as artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital connectivity redefines lives and work, the underlying infrastructure, too, must be future-ready technologically, operationally, and environmentally.

In its sustainability report 2025 listing out its key achievements, Nxtra by Airtel said 49% of the total power consumed at core data centres was sourced from renewable energy sources.

"Data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth -- and Nxtra is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," Arora said in the CEO message in the report.

With the world increasingly shaped by digital experiences, the infrastructure that powers such a future too must be built on the pillars of environmental stewardship, resilience, and innovation, he wrote.

"As one of the fastest-growing data centre operators in the country, we recognise that with scale comes responsibility," he wrote.

As AI, cloud, and digital connectivity redefine people's lives and work, the infrastructure supporting this shift must be future-ready in every sense, technologically, operationally, and environmentally, he wrote.

Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, is among the largest and fastest-growing data centre providers, offering a scalable and sustainable platform for businesses to host their mission-critical applications.

ALSO READ

India's Data Centre Capacity Likely To Reach 3 Gigawatts By 2030, Says Report
Opinion
India's Data Centre Capacity Likely To Reach 3 Gigawatts By 2030, Says Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT