Coromandel International Appoints S Sankarasubramanian As MD And CEO

07 Aug 2024, 10:34 PM IST
(Source: Coromandel International Official Website)

The board of Coromandel International Ltd. appointed S Sankarasubramanian as its Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately.

Prior to this, Sankarasubramanian was the Executive Director of the Nutrient Business at the Murugappa Group company.

He holds a degree from the University of Madras and completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2009.

During his tenure as business head of the nutrient segment, Coromandel International consolidated its position and grew profitably. It also diversified into new product portfolios, including nanotechnology and drone spraying services, among others.

Sankarasubramanian joined Murugappa Group in 1993 when he began his career at EID Parry (India) Ltd. in the Corporate Finance division. Later, in 2003, he joined Coromandel International, the statement said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

