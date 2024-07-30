CG Power & Industrial Solutions Appoints Amar Kaul As Managing Director And CEO

The board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. on Tuesday appointed Amar Kaul as its managing director and chief executive officer. The company said his appointment is effective from July 25 for a period of five years, it said in an exchange filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held on July 8 had approved the appointment of Amar Kaul as an additional director in the capacity of Managing Director and CEO," the company, which is part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, said.

Kaul has over 30 years of work experience leading the global workforce across geographies and industry sectors. He has expertise in strategy, global operations, product management and product development.

Prior to the new role, Kaul was in the executive leadership position leading the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region for compression systems and services at Ingersoll-Rand. He also served Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. as its chairman and managing director.

He has also held leadership positions in Bharat Forge Ltd. and Delphi Corp., it said.

(With Inputs From PTI)