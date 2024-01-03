Adani Total Partners With Shigan To Decarbonise Supply Chain

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has partnered with Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. to decarbonise the supply chain by creating an ecosystem that will enable the transition to cleaner fuels such as CNG and LNG.

Both Adani Total and Shigan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore various areas of collaboration, according to the press release.

The primary focus of both partners will be on adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications through sustainable solutions for fleet operators, including those deployed by Adani Group companies in sectors like cement, ports and logistics.

"The LNG retrofitment solution will also explore various applications like stationary engines, locomotives and marine equipment," the release said.

Besides developing CNG and LNG-based retrofitment solutions, the partnership will explore developing e-mobility-based solutions for last-mile delivery players and use cases for green hydrogen as fuel for internal combustion engine vehicles.

“The signing of the MoU represents a collective vision for a greener, more sustainable future. We look forward to co-developing end-to-end solutions that will support the transport and mining industries in their decarbonisation journey and contribute to the net zero commitments of the country," Suresh P. Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer at Adani Total, said.