Adani Green Energy Gallery In London Celebrates One Million Visitors

The Adani Green Energy Gallery, an award-winning free gallery at the Science Museum, that explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably, has welcomed one million visitors since opening in late March 2024.

Dedicated to examining one of the greatest challenges of our time – the rapid energy transition and decarbonisation needed to limit climate change – the gallery features striking displays of contemporary and historic objects, engaging digital exhibits and specially commissioned models, which together show how the past, present and future of energy systems are shaped by human imagination and innovation.

The gallery, which highlights technologies and projects from the UK and abroad – from hydrogen power on Orkney to terracotta air-cooling façades in India and solar farms in Morocco – is popular with both families and school groups. More than 10,000 students have now explored the gallery as part of educational visits since it opened.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said: “We are honoured to witness Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery inspiring a million minds and igniting conversations around sustainability and innovation. At Adani Green Energy, we believe that a sustainable future is rooted in bold innovation and collective action. This milestone reflects the shared commitment to shaping a greener tomorrow and showcases the power of education in driving meaningful change. We congratulate the Science Museum Group on achieving this significant landmark and are proud to support a gallery that continues to trigger curiosity and nurture solutions for a cleaner, more resilient world.”

Sir Ian Blatchford, Chief Executive and Director of the Science Museum Group, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed a million visitors to this stunning gallery, helping ignite curiosity among those who visit and sparking conversations about the need to generate and use energy more sustainably. Reaching this impressive milestone is testament to the gallery’s award-winning design and the stories behind the remarkable objects on display. I am grateful to Adani Green Energy for their generous sponsorship which made the gallery possible.”