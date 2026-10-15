360 ONE WAM Q2 Results: Total Income Up 14%; Dividend Of Rs 7.5/Share Declared

360 ONE WAM Ltd. reported a 13.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated total income for the September quarter, even as its net profit declined. The wealth and asset management company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,261.45 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,107.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its exchange filing on Thursday.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 300.11 crore, down 4.9% from Rs 315.48 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit declined from Rs 330.53 crore in the June quarter.

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The board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. The company has fixed October 23, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before November 13, subject to applicable taxes.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,143.83 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,098.06 crore in the year-ago period. Other income also rose sharply to Rs 117.62 crore from Rs 9.46 crore a year earlier, contributing to the increase in total income.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 870.86 crore from Rs 694.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax declined to Rs 390.59 crore from Rs 413.41 crore.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 630.64 crore from Rs 600.15 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the first half of FY27 increased to Rs 2,534.57 crore from Rs 2,087.56 crore.

The company's overall assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 8,99,481 crore as of September 2026. This included annual recurring revenue (ARR) AUM of Rs 3,53,382 crore.

Within the wealth management business, ARR AUM rose 24.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,52,627 crore. The asset management business reported ARR AUM of Rs 1,00,754 crore, up 9.4% from a year earlier.

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The company reported ARR net flows of Rs 12,482 crore during the quarter. 360 ONE WAM said its core wealth and asset management businesses continued to perform amid heightened macroeconomic volatility. The company added that it remained focused on client relationships, disciplined risk management and long-term growth.

360 ONE WAM Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 4.8% at Rs 300 crore versus Rs 315 crore.

Total Income up 13.8% at Rs 1,261 crore versus Rs 1,108 crore.

To pay 2nd interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

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