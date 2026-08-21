10,00,000 Seasonal Jobs: Meesho Expects To Create Opportunities During Festive Season

E-commerce platform Meesho is bracing for a hiring surge this festive season, projecting that its seller and logistics network will together generate more than 10 lakh temporary jobs to handle the anticipated spike in shopping activity, the company announced on Friday.

Of this, around 6.5 lakh positions are expected to open up across Meesho's seller base, while its logistics arm is projected to account for roughly 3.75 lakh additional roles, company said in its statement.

Sellers on the platform, the company said, typically use the festive window to ramp up production and expand their catalogues ahead of peak demand.

Meesho estimated that close to 1.3 lakh sellers would bring on seasonal staff this year to support packaging, manufacturing, warehousing and inventory-related work as they prepare fresh festive lines and build up stock.

On the delivery side, the company's proprietary logistics arm, Valmo, will work alongside its third-party logistics partners to expand capacity for the festive rush.

Roles here are expected to be concentrated in delivery, sortation, hub operations and supervisory positions, as the network gears up to move a significantly higher volume of parcels through the season.

A Meesho spokesperson said the festive period had become a critical growth window for businesses tied to its ecosystem.

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"The festive season is an important period for businesses across our ecosystem to scale up and prepare for increased demand," the company said, adding that this year it expects to enable over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities, PTI reported.

The company added that such seasonal hiring extended benefits beyond its own operations. "The festive season continues to create meaningful economic opportunities across the ecosystem, enabling sellers and logistics partners to grow their businesses while creating jobs across India," it said.

The hiring push comes at a time when India's e-commerce sector as a whole is preparing for its busiest stretch of the year.

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Diwali-linked sales events typically drive a disproportionate share of annual order volumes for platforms such as Meesho, Amazon and Flipkart, prompting all major players to expand both seller onboarding and delivery manpower well in advance of the festivities.

For many small-town sellers on Meesho's platform in particular, the festive months have increasingly become the period in which they generate the bulk of their yearly revenue.

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