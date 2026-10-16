Netanyahu Losing Trump's Trust? Who Does US President Trust More Than Israeli PM?

US President Donald Trump has said he does not trust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or anyone else, when asked directly in a television interview.

Asked by Newsmax whether he trusts Netanyahu, the US president replied: "I don't trust anybody, honestly."

He repeated the line moments later, saying again that when it comes to politics, he does not trust anybody.

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The clip, about 10 seconds long, was shared on X on Friday by journalist Aaron Rupar. It does not show Trump elaborating on the answer, and he did not single out Netanyahu for criticism.

The reply was a blanket one, covering everyone, rather than a statement aimed at the Israeli leader alone.

Why The Remark Matters

The comment comes at a sensitive time for Washington and Jerusalem. The war with Iran began in February with US-Israeli strikes on the country, and diplomatic efforts to end the fighting remain at an impasse.

The US and Iran have largely held off attacking each other in recent weeks, after several months of on-and-off US strikes.

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Washington is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports and trying to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has continued to threaten and strike ships in the waterway, keeping global oil prices high.

Trump has also said the war could escalate if he cannot secure a satisfactory agreement with Tehran.

CNN reported on Thursday that the Pentagon and White House have prepared plans to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the "mother of all bombs", against Iranian military sites if he orders it.

Political Backdrop

Last week, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. He also spoke of "productive conversations" with Iran, without giving specifics.

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Polls indicate the unpopular war and the resulting rise in fuel prices are hurting the Republican Party, and Trump's approval ratings remain low.

The US and Israel have defended their military campaign as necessary to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly denied seeking them.

Trump's answer is likely to be read closely in both capitals given how closely the two governments have worked on Iran. The White House has not commented on the remark.

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