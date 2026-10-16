Massive Air Blast Bombs To Hit Iran Military Sites? US Readies Mother of All Bombs' Plan; What We Know

The White House and Pentagon have readied plans to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB), against military sites in Iran.

The weapon would be used only if President Donald Trump orders it, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Pentagon, White House Respond

A Pentagon official told the outlet that the Department of War plans for a wide range of operational scenarios to carry out presidential and secretary-level direction.

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A White House spokesperson declined to comment on sensitive military plans that "may or may not exist", adding that Trump keeps all options on the table so Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

What Is MOAB?

The MOAB is the largest non-nuclear weapon in the US arsenal. It weighs upwards of 30,000 pounds and costs about $170,000 per unit.

It was first used in combat in April 2017, during Trump's first term, against an Islamic State cave and tunnel complex in Afghanistan. That strike reportedly killed more than 90 militants.

The weapon has never been used against Iran.

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Doubts Over Nuclear Targets

According to CNN, the Pentagon has explored using the bomb against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

One source said the weapon may fall short against deeply buried targets, calling it ideal for clearing large areas but "definitely not designed as a deep penetration warhead".

Trump has also floated strikes on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried site analysts believe could be part of Iran's nuclear programme.

A Possible Exit For Trump?

Another source described to CBS as some of the proposed options as a potential "fireworks show".

Such strikes could offer a dramatic display of force and let Trump step back from the conflict even if the original war goals are not met.

Conflict Background

The war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. The US and Iran have largely held off attacking each other in recent weeks, after several months of on-and-off US strikes.

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Over the summer, US Central Command said many strikes targeted conventional capabilities near the Strait of Hormuz, including air defence sites and missile and drone storage.

Washington is now enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports and trying to keep oil flowing through Hormuz. Iran has continued to threaten and strike ships there, keeping global oil prices high. Diplomatic efforts remain at an impasse.

Political Pressure

Last week, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections and spoke of "productive conversations" with Tehran, without giving specifics.

In his UN General Assembly speech last month, he said he faced a "big decision" between striking a deal and "annihilating" the Islamic Republic.

He has suggested the war could escalate if no satisfactory agreement is reached.

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