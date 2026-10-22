India-Germany Economic Ties: Piyush Goyal To Visit Berlin For Trade Push | Agenda, Key Meetings, And More

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will begin a three-day visit to Berlin on Thursday, accompanied by a nearly 100-member Indian business delegation, to explore trade and investment opportunities with Germany at a time of global economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

The delegation includes business leaders from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), along with startup representatives.

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New Delhi and Berlin are seeking to unlock greater trade and investment opportunities while expanding cooperation in industry and technology, as geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions weigh on the global economic outlook.

Piyush Goyal's Germany Visit: Key Meetings On Day 1

Goyal is also scheduled to inaugurate the India Centre and the Indo-German Business Forum in Berlin alongside Katherina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The minister will subsequently hold a closed-door interaction with selected Indian chief executives and German business leaders, providing an opportunity to discuss investment prospects, business expansion and potential areas of collaboration.

Another key engagement on the first day will be the India-Germany Investment Roundtable organised by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI).

According to a note from CII, German officials will brief Indian companies on investment opportunities, potential business locations, available incentives and the regulatory environment for establishing operations in Germany.

The discussions are also expected to connect Indian businesses with German investment promotion agencies and economic development partners.

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Goyal is also scheduled to participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue, a forum bringing together policymakers and business leaders to discuss major global economic and geopolitical challenges.

India-Germany Trade: Focus On Investment And Technology

The broader objective of the visit is to identify fresh avenues for expanding bilateral trade and investment while strengthening cooperation in advanced engineering, green mobility, clean technology and other technology-intensive industries.

The Commerce Ministry said Goyal will hold high-level bilateral discussions with Reiche and Germany's Economic and Financial Policy Adviser and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery.

The meetings are expected to explore opportunities to expand investment corridors, improve market access and deepen industrial collaboration. India will also seek to identify opportunities emerging from the ongoing India-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Germany exceeded $50 billion in financial year 2023-24, according to the figures cited in the visit brief, accounting for around 25% of India's total trade with the European Union.

Building On High-Level Engagements

Goyal's visit follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries over the past year.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India in January 2026, accompanied by 23 leading German chief executives and industry representatives.

The joint statement issued after the visit identified significant untapped potential for cooperation in small and medium enterprises, startups, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and innovation-driven businesses.

These sectors are expected to remain important to efforts to diversify commercial partnerships and promote technology transfer.

Around 200 Indian companies currently operate in Germany, with investments concentrated in information technology, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and manufacturing.

The latest visit seeks to build on these existing business links, encourage Indian companies to explore the German market and attract greater German investment into India.

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