Funeral Turns Deadly In Jordan As Gunmen Storm Church; Six Killed, 28 Injured

At least six people were killed and 28 others injured after gunmen opened fire on mourners attending a funeral at a church in Jordan's Karak governorate on Friday. The deadly assault prompted a strong response from King Abdullah II, who vowed severe action against those responsible. The shooting occurred in the village of Hmoud, where dozens of people had gathered for a funeral service. According to initial reports, armed attackers arrived in a vehicle, approached the church and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani condemned the violence as a "heinous attack", while security agencies launched an investigation into the shooting.

Reacting to the attack, King Abdullah II issued a strongly worded statement on X, warning that those attempting to destabilise Jordan would face serious consequences.

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"The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the monarch wrote.

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He concluded his message with another warning to those threatening the country's security. "Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," he added.

The King's statement reaffirmed national solidarity following the violence and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. Khaled Burqan, one of the mourners, told Jordan's state-run Al-Mamlaka television that dozens of people were inside the church when the attack began.

According to his account, two attackers armed with a rifle and a pistol fired at mourners for several minutes. Separately, CCTV footage verified by the BBC appeared to show three armed men approaching the church from a nearby road. Two individuals were seen moving towards what appeared to be an entrance for vehicles before briefly retreating and returning with a third person. All three appeared to be carrying handguns.

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The shooting has raised fresh security concerns in Jordan, where attacks targeting religious gatherings are uncommon. Karak, located south of the capital Amman, has a longstanding Christian community and is known for its religious and historical significance. The region previously witnessed a major terrorist attack in December 2016, when gunmen targeted security personnel and civilians near Karak's historic castle.

Authorities are investigating Friday's shooting to establish the attackers' identities, their motive and the circumstances surrounding the assault, as no

group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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