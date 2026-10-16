Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, about 123 km south-west of the town of Vilyuchinsk.

The quake hit at 3:35 p.m. local time (about 9:05 a.m. IST) at a depth of around 140 km.

The epicentre was on the southern part of the peninsula, with Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the north-east and Ozernovsky and Severo-Kurilsk nearby, Reuters reported.

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The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was confirmed by seismic data, according to the agency.

Its figures are preliminary and may be revised. There was no immediate word on casualties, damage or a tsunami threat.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

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