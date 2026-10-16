Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

The quake hit at 3:35 p.m. local time (about 9:05 a.m. IST) at a depth of around 140 km.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
The epicentre was on the southern part of the peninsula.
NDTV

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, about 123 km south-west of the town of Vilyuchinsk.

The quake hit at 3:35 p.m. local time (about 9:05 a.m. IST) at a depth of around 140 km.

The epicentre was on the southern part of the peninsula, with Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the north-east and Ozernovsky and Severo-Kurilsk nearby, Reuters reported. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was confirmed by seismic data, according to the agency.

Its figures are preliminary and may be revised. There was no immediate word on casualties, damage or a tsunami threat.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com