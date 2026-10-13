Telangana Man Collects Rs 1.23 Lakh In Rs 10 Coins, Buys A New Activa | Watch Video

A 51 year old church pastor from Telangana purchased a new Honda Activa by paying Rs 1.23 lakh entirely in Rs 10 coins that he collected over the course of approximately three years.

The pastor, identified as B Ravi Joseph, is a resident of Luxettipet in Mancherial district. He reportedly began saving the coins in October 2023, setting aside the denomination whenever he received it as change.

Joseph told NDTV that he saved small amounts from his daily expenses, including grocery shopping, gradually accumulating the amount.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The videos of Joseph at the dealership receiving the key to the scooter and the amount of Rs.10 coins spread out on the table have since went viral on social media.

ALSO READ | 'They Know We're Desperate': Techies Slam Indian Startups Over 6-Day Workweeks

When Joseph took his accumulated savings to the showroom to purchase the scooter, employees reportedly spent nearly two hours counting the coins before confirming the total amount of Rs 1.23 lakh. The payment amounted to 12,300 coins.

The dealership was identified as Jagadamba Honda Motors in Luxettipet, where Joseph was accompanied by family members when he received the vehicle.

Joseph's savings journey however, was not one without challenges, as rumours about Rs 10 coins being discontinued or losing their legal tender status prompted some family members to advise him against continuing to collect them, NDTV reported.

"My family asked me not to continue, but I did not give up. I kept saving the coins, one transaction at a time," he said.

Joseph initially considered using his savings to purchase something useful for his household before deciding to buy a two-wheeler. He also expressed regret over not being able to purchase a Royal Enfield Bullet due to financial constraints.

The unusual transaction at the dealership attracted attention online and among local residents. His three-year effort turned everyday loose change into a major personal purchase, fulfilling a long-standing ambition to own a new two-wheeler.

ALSO READ | Ola Electric Shares Adjust After Trading Ex-Rights Issue

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.