School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed Or Open On Occasion Of Dussehra? Check State-Wise Holiday Schedule

Schools in several parts of India will remain closed for Dussehra, which is today, Tuesday, October 20, 2026. However, the duration of the festive break varies across states, with some institutions observing a single holiday and others following longer Dasara, Durga Puja or autumn vacations.

For students and parents, the distinction matters because some institutions have announced extended festive vacations, while others will observe a shorter break. The applicable school calendar will determine when regular classes resume.

October 20 Or October 21: Which Day Is A Holiday?

The Central Government's holiday calendar lists October 20 as a gazetted holiday for Dussehra. This is the principal festival holiday in most states. In West Bengal, Bijoya Dashami falls on October 21. Schools following the state's Durga Puja calendar may remain closed beyond that date as part of their longer Puja vacation.

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Delhi-NCR And Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra. Some institutions may also observe additional holidays around the festival under their autumn vacation schedules.

In Uttar Pradesh, several school calendars provide for a longer autumn break. However, these dates should not be treated as a uniform closure across all schools. Students should confirm their institution's schedule before assuming that classes have been cancelled.

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Telangana, Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka

Students in these southern states have longer reported Dasara breaks. In Telangana, schools are scheduled to remain closed from October 10 to October 20, with classes expected to restart on October 21.

Andhra Pradesh's Dasara vacation is scheduled to continue through October 20. Schools are expected to reopen on October 21. In Karnataka, several school calendars list holidays from October 10 to October 20, followed by reopening on October 21. Families should verify these dates with their schools because institutional schedules may differ.

West Bengal's Extended Puja Vacation

Some schools in West Bengal are observing a longer holiday period around Durga Puja. Reported schedules suggest that the vacation may continue until October 21-22, although the precise reopening date depends on the calendar followed by each institution.

Check The School Circular Before Planning Travel

There is no single reopening date applicable to every school. Some institutions may resume teaching immediately after the festival, while others will continue their autumn or Puja vacations.

Parents should consult the latest school circular or education department notice before arranging travel. Government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow different holiday schedules within the same state.

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