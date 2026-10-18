Maha Navami 2026: Is It On October 19 Or 20? Date, Tithi Timings, Puja Vidhi And Fasting Rules

Maha Navami is observed on the ninth day of Sharad Navratri and holds special significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. The day is marked by prayers, traditional rituals and offerings made to seek the Goddess's blessings.

Read on to know the date, Navami Tithi timings, puja rituals and fasting rules for Maha Navami 2026.

Maha Navami Date

Maha Navami will be observed on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to the commonly followed Sharad Navratri calendar, while Bengali Durga Puja will mark it on Tuesday, October 20. The difference is due to regional traditions and the way the Navami Tithi is considered for determining the festival date.

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Maha Navami Puja Timings

According to the New Delhi Panchang, Navami Tithi begins at 10:51 am on October 19 and ends at 12:50 pm on October 20, according to Drikpanchang. Devotees can use these Tithi timings to plan their prayers and other religious observances.

Maha Navami Puja Rituals

Maha Navami is dedicated to Goddess Durga in her Mahishasuramardini form, which represents her victory over the demon Mahishasura. Devotees begin the puja by cleaning the prayer area and arranging the items required for worship.

Flowers, fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings are presented to the Goddess. Devotees also light diyas and incense sticks, recite mantras and offer prayers for peace, happiness and prosperity. Some families also read religious scriptures or perform special prayers.

Navami Homa is an important ritual in several traditions. During the havan, devotees offer samagri into the sacred fire while chanting mantras. The procedure and offerings may vary according to regional customs and family traditions.

Maha Navami Fasting Rules

Many devotees observe a fast on Maha Navami and follow a sattvic diet. Depending on their tradition, fruits, milk and other permitted fasting foods may be consumed, while grains, non-vegetarian food and certain ingredients are avoided.

Some devotees observe a strict fast, while others have one or more permitted meals during the day. The rules can vary between families and regions, so devotees should follow the fasting practices associated with their tradition.

Maha Navami And Sandhi Puja

Sandhi Puja is a distinct ritual performed during the transition from Ashtami to Navami and holds particular importance in Bengali Durga Puja. The ritual marks the end of Ashtami and the beginning of Navami and is performed during a specific 48-minute period.

Devotees who observe Sandhi Puja should check their local panchang or puja committee's schedule for the precise timing, as it depends on the location and Tithi calculation.

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