Deepinder Goyal Announces Dark.ai: List Of All Ventures Launched By Eternal And What They Do

Deepinder Goyal has announced Dark.ai with the words "Coming soon." The founder of Eternal shared a teaser for the product but hasn't revealed what Dark.ai will actually do. Dark.ai isn't the only name that stands out in Eternal's business portfolio. Here's a look at the ventures started by Deepinder Goyal.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal Teases 'Dark.ai' From Eternal Ahead Of Q2 Results

Zomato – Food Delivery

Zomato is the business that started it all. Launched in 2015, it helps customers discover restaurants, explore menus, and order food online across more than 800 cities in India.

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Hyperpure – Restaurant Supplies

Hyperpure is Eternal's business-to-business venture. It supplies ingredients, fresh produce, and kitchen essentials to restaurants and cloud kitchens. It acts as the supply partner working behind the scenes to keep restaurant kitchens running.

District – Dining and Entertainment

District focuses on experiences outside the home, including dining, events, and entertainment bookings. Whether you want to discover a restaurant or plan a night out, the platform aims to bring these options together. District was launched by Zomato in November 2024, following its acquisition of Paytm's entertainment and ticketing business.

LAT Aerospace

LAT Aerospace is a deep-tech aviation startup co-founded by Deepinder Goyal and Surobhi Das. The company is developing eight-seater hybrid-electric aircraft designed to take off and land on very short runways.

Temple

Temple is a health-tech startup founded by Goyal. It is developing a wearable device designed to monitor cerebral blood flow and provide insights into physical and cognitive performance. Goyal has been seen wearing the tiny device on his forehead in many public appearances.

Dark.ai

Dark.ai is the latest initiative teased by Goyal. Its purpose, features, and business model have not been officially disclosed yet. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Goyal shared that more details about the product will be revealed soon.

Acquisition Deal:



Quick Commerce

Blinkit focuses on delivering groceries and everyday essentials within minutes. From milk and bread to snacks and household products, the idea is simple: get what you need without planning a shopping trip. The platform has a leading market share in the quick commerce industry at more than 50%. In Q3FY26, the company posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore, marking a 73% jump year-on-year, mainly driven by strong performances of Blinkit and Hyperpure.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ | 'Seen Such Story Before': Deepender Goyal Explains Why AI Won't Kill Zomato Or Blinkit

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