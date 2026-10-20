Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, October 20 For Dussehra? Check State-Wise List

Banks will remain closed across most major centres in India on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, for Dussehra and related festive observances. Customers planning to visit a branch should check the holiday schedule applicable to their location before stepping out.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's October holiday calendar, October 20 is marked as a holiday for Dasara, Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi), Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja, depending on the region. However, the closure does not apply uniformly across every state.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed

Per a state-wise list of public sector bank holidays, banks will be shut on October 20 in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

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The same list shows closures in Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

States Where Banks May Stay Open

Gangtok in Sikkim and Imphal in Manipur are not marked for a holiday on October 20 in the RBI calendar. Bank branches in these centres are therefore expected to operate, subject to any separate local notification or bank-specific announcement. Customers should avoid assuming that the same festive holiday applies nationwide, as regional banking schedules differ.

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Occasions Being Observed

The holiday marks Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja and Dasara depending on the region. Durga Puja is observed in several eastern and north-eastern states.

Closures Before And After

Banks in several north-eastern and eastern states and in Tamil Nadu were also shut on Monday, October 19, for Maha Ashtami. Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal will see further closures on October 21.

The fourth Saturday, October 24, is a nationwide holiday.

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Digital Banking Unaffected

Digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking and internet banking, generally remain available during bank holidays. Customers can use these channels to transfer funds, check account balances and make payments.

However, services requiring a physical branch visit will remain unavailable during the closure. Customers with urgent banking requirements should contact their bank to confirm available alternatives and the branch's reopening date. Any separately announced technical maintenance may also affect digital services, so checking the bank's latest notices before initiating an important transaction is advisable.

Check Before You Go

State lists vary slightly across sources, and the RBI holiday schedule is subject to change. Customers should confirm with their home branch or on the RBI website before visiting for any work that needs a physical visit.

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