Xbox Nano Controller: Release Date, Price, Features & More; All About Pocket-Size Gamepad

Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Nano Controller, a pocket-sized wireless gamepad designed for younger players, gamers who want a more portable alternative to a conventional controller.

According to Microsoft's official Xbox Wire announcement on Wednesday, the device retains the standard Xbox control layout while offering a smaller, lighter design and a built-in rechargeable battery.

ALSO READ: Xbox Wants To Be More Than A Gaming Company, And Its New XP Division Explains Why

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Release Date and Availability

Microsoft introduced the controller on Wednesday through its official Xbox Wire blog. The Microsoft Store lists November 4, 2026, as the US release date, while pre-orders were opened with the announcement.

Microsoft stated that the controller would become available in November across several markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, China and several other countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The company said that additional markets would follow the initial rollout.

Price

Microsoft has announced a US retail price of $49.99 for the Xbox Nano Controller. Prices listed on Microsoft's regional stores include £44.99 in the UK, CAD $69.99 in Canada, and €49.99 in Ireland. An India specific price and launch date were not confirmed in the official information.

The controller is positioned as a more accessible option for players looking for a compact and rechargeable gamepad. The regional prices are subject to local taxes, retailer policies and availability.

Features and Specifications

According the Microsoft's announcement, the Xbox Nano Controller is the smallest controller yet, with a compact design to make gaming more portable. The controller measures a little over five inches in length and weighs 3.5 ounces or approximately 99 grams. The company describes the controller as designed to fit into pockets and bags for gaming on the go.

Despite its smaller size, the Nano retains all 18 standard gameplay inputs. This preserves the familiar Xbox control layout rather than turning the device into a simplified remote.

The controller has an internal rechargeable battery, eliminating the need to rely on disposable AA batteries. Microsoft's product specifications state that a USB-C charging cable is required but sold separately. Battery life also varies depending on usage and other factors.

Microsoft stated that the programmable Action Button can be configured for shortcuts such as taking screenshots, capturing gameplay and performing other frequently used actions. Button mapping is supported through the Xbox Accessories app on compatible devices.

Microsoft also stated that the controller connects to compatible Xbox consoles using Xbox Wireless, while Bluetooth enables wireless connections to supported PCs, tablets, phones and compatible smart TVs.

Microsoft's product specifications list compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs and supported Android and iOS devices. The company cautioned that compatibility and available functionality may vary depending on the device, software version and game.

Games and Cloud Gaming Offers

Microsoft's announcement emphasises portable gaming and access to Xbox games across different settings, including travel, visits to friends and family, and gaming beyond the living room. The company also highlighted its collaboration with Samsung in order to promote Xbox gaming through compatible smart TVs.

Under the announced US holiday offer, buyers of selected Samsung TVs will be eligible for a special Xbox Nano Controller bundle with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new members.

Microsoft also announced a US holiday offer with Meta that includes an Xbox Nano Controller and a two month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for new members purchasing a Meta Quest device. The offer is subject to the terms of the respective promotions.

Microsoft also highlighted several games in its promotional material including Minecraft Dungeons II, Forza Horizon 6, Grounded 2, Bluey's Happy Snaps and Roblox. The company stated that the games are sold separately and actual compatibility depends on the platform and the game.

Xbox Nano Vs Regular Xbox Controllers

The Nano's main selling point its its compact size, which distinguishes it from Microsoft's conventional Xbox controllers. Its standard gameplay inputs, rechargeable battery and wireless connectivity are intended to retain familiar gaming functionality in a more portable form.

The smaller size may be useful for children or people who want a controller that they can carry easily. However, Microsoft has not established that the Nano will be more comfortable for every user as its suitability for long gaming sessions will depend on individual preferences.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Won't Stream Exclusively Or On PC, Xbox Says, As Cloud Gaming Caps Loom

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.