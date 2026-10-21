Sony Updates PS5 Ahead Of GTA 6, But Has It Quietly Patched A Jailbreak Exploit?

Sony has rolled out a new system update for the PS5. On paper, it's a small one, but some users suspect it could be doing more behind the scenes than Sony's brief release notes suggest.

What the Update Includes

The update, version 26.07-14.20.00, focuses on everyday use of the console. Sony's official notes for the release are short: “We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.”

For most players, that means little more than a quick download before jumping back into their games.

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Why the Jailbreak Community Is Watching

The update has drawn more attention from people who modify or “jailbreak” their consoles. Jailbreaking removes restrictions Sony places on the PS5's software, which can allow unofficial apps and, in some cases, pirated games to run. Users in this space often avoid new firmware, since updates can close the security gaps that make such hacks possible.

There's speculation that this update may do exactly that. Sony hasn't said anything about security fixes in its notes, but its timing has raised questions.

Hackers recently released an exploit called “Relapse,” which works on PS5 consoles running any firmware older than version 14.00.00. That update came out on September 16. As a result, a large number of PS5s sold in stores could be jailbroken and used to run pirated games, a serious concern for Sony.

The GTA 6 Connection

With Grand Theft Auto 6 launching on November 19, Sony may be keen to strengthen PS5 security as it tries to stay ahead of hackers. Users on a PS5 jailbreak forum on Reddit have suggested Sony could require consoles to be updated to version 14.20 before GTA 6 can run properly. Sony has not confirmed any such plan.

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A Quieter Update After September's Bigger One

This latest release follows a more substantial update in September. That version introduced a new option for PS5 Pro owners, improved voice chat and made changes to some long-standing features.

Should You Update?

For regular players, installing the update is part of keeping the console current, and it will likely be needed to access the latest features and games. Sony has not confirmed whether GTA 6 will require this specific version.

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