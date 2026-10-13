Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch On October 27: Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix has revealed the key specifications of its upcoming gaming smartphone, the GT 50 Pro, ahead of its India launch on October 27. The handset will succeed the Infinix GT 30 Pro and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, an AMOLED display, HydroFlow liquid cooling, pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and a 6,500mAh battery.

Display

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. According to the company, the panel can deliver peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also supports a touch reporting rate of up to 2,800Hz, while Game Mode offers a touch sampling rate of up to 330Hz.

Performance

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Infinix claims the handset can deliver frame rates of up to 144fps in compatible games, including Free Fire Max and Call of Duty: Mobile.

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HydroFlow Liquid Cooling

For thermal management, the GT 50 Pro will feature Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System. The setup comprises a 7,700 sq mm 3D vapour chamber, a micro-pump and two piezoelectric ceramic plates. The system can circulate liquid at a rate of up to 6.5ml per minute.

The phone also features an Explicit Viewport Design, which allows users to see the cooling channels through the rear panel.

Shoulder Triggers

The GT 50 Pro will retain the pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers introduced on its predecessor, the GT 30 Pro. The triggers support 10 pressure levels and four input modes: light press, hard press, left swipe and right swipe.

Battery And Charging

The smartphone will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Infinix will also bundle the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, an external magnetic cooling accessory, with the phone in India. The accessory supports 30W wireless bypass charging.

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Launch And Availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27 and will be available exclusively through Flipkart. Buyers will be able to choose between two colour options: Black Abyss and Red Blaze.

The smartphone debuted in select international markets in April 2026. Infinix has yet to announce its India pricing.

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