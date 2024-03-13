Identities Under Threat In 2024: What Can Your Business Do?

Adversaries are increasingly seeking the path of least resistance to get through organisations’ security measures. The availability of billions of compromised credentials accessible on the dark web today is making the exploitation of compromised yet still valid accounts easier than before.

By gaining access to users’ identities, attackers can simply log in to an organisation’s network, bypassing initial security checks. As these breaches utilise legitimate credentials, they are much harder to quickly identify, requiring nearly 200% more complex response measures than the average incident.

In addition to the time and effort spent by security operations centre teams, these breaches also have a huge financial impact on the business. In India, detection and escalation costs overall jumped 45% between 2020 and 2023, representing the highest portion of breach costs, according to IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report.

So while phishing and exploitation of public-facing applications currently remain the top causes of attacks in the country, we mustn’t overlook this global identity crisis, which might be “knocking on our door” soon. In fact, as attackers turn to generative AI as an optimisation tool, identity-based attacks will likely continue to grow in the coming years. Similar to how businesses seek to leverage generative AI to summarise and prioritise data, cybercriminals may turn to it for data distillation: putting AI to work with the troves of compromised data they’ve collected to identify the best targets for an attack.

These infection vectors—in other words, entry points into networks—have consistently helped cybercriminals target businesses in key sectors. Critical infrastructure in particular is a prime target. Globally it saw increased targeting last year, making up nearly 70% of all attacks, and the region is not an exception. Manufacturing was the most targeted industry in Asia-Pacific for the second year in a row, accounting for 46% of the cases. While in 2022, Europe saw the bulk of attacks on the transportation industry globally, in 2023, Asia-Pacific surpassed it—experiencing 63% of attacks against transportation entities.