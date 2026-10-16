'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a new version of the Roadster, an electric sports car that performed a surprising stunt during a live event on Thursday.

The event was held at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, nearly nine years after Tesla first announced the new Roadster. During the demonstration, the car drove upside down along a curved ramp, briefly flew through the air and landed safely.

Musk later shared a video on X with the caption, "Turns out the future does have flying cars." Tesla also posted footage of the demonstration on its official account.

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How Does The Flying Roadster Work?

Musk explained that the Roadster uses a high-pressure air tank and specially designed thrusters to lift itself off the ground. The system includes thrusters to control the car's height, along with additional units at the rear that could help it perform movements such as rolls.

After the car completed the stunt and landed safely, Musk remarked, “Well, it worked.” Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, also reacted to the demonstration, saying, “Flying cars are real.”

When an audience member asked whether the car would be legal to drive on public roads, Musk replied, "Depends on your street." He also said it would be a viable car.

Speed, Range And Price

Tesla also showed a separate demonstration in which the Roadster reportedly went from zero to 60 mph in just 0.81 seconds. The company says the car has a range of around 300 miles and a top speed of more than 230 mph.

The standard version can seat two people, while the version with rocket thrusters may have room for only one. The car also appears to have mechanical door latches and no regular side-view mirrors, which could raise questions about road-safety rules.

Tesla lists three versions of the Roadster: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. The Performance version requires a $5,000 deposit, followed by another $45,000 within 10 days. The Thrust version requires a $250,000 deposit, while the Rocket version is available only by invitation.

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A Long-Awaited Electric Car

Tesla launched its first Roadster in 2008, with production ending in 2012. Musk unveiled the next-generation model in 2017, promising high speeds, a long driving range and quick acceleration. Customers could reserve the car with a $50,000 deposit, while the Founders Series required $250,000 upfront. Musk also proposed a SpaceX package with thrusters that could help the car fly.

However, the launch faced repeated delays, leaving customers waiting for years. Musk apologised to what he called "long-suffering" reservation holders and explained that Tesla was focusing on robotics and self-driving technology.

He described the Roadster as "not just icing on the cake; it's the cherry on the icing on the cake," adding, "We are working on it, but it has to come behind the things that have a more serious impact on the world."

Before the event, Musk promoted the livestream on X, calling it a possible “greatest product demo of all time” and saying the whole world would watch it.

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