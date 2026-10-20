Apple’s 'Pro and Tell’ Event On October 28: MacBook Pro, iMac And iPad Mini Upgrades Expected

Apple has lined up another product event, its second in October, and this time the spotlight is on the Mac and iPad. Called “Pro and Tell,” the event will be held in Los Angeles on October 28 at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm IST.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, teased the event in a post on X on Monday, writing, “Can't wait to pro and tell next week.”

As with Apple's smart home event earlier this month, this won't be a traditional keynote. Apple has invited media and creators to an in-person session where they can try out the new devices.

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Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Pro

The star of the show is expected to be a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and an OLED display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It would be the first MacBook Pro to support touch.

The laptop is tipped to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and could be noticeably lighter than the current Pro models. It may also be the first Mac to get a Dynamic Island. Rather than Apple's newest M6 chip, it is expected to run on the M5 Pro and M5 Max.

Adding weight to the rumours, references to touch features were spotted earlier this month in the macOS 27.2 developer beta.

M6 Upgrades for MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple is also expected to update the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac with the M6 chip, which first appeared in the Mac mini in August. Both are likely to keep their existing designs.

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A New iPad mini

The iPad mini could get a significant upgrade too. The eighth-generation model is rumoured to feature an 8.4-inch OLED screen, the A20 chip and a front camera moved to the landscape edge. It may also use a vibration-based speaker system meant to improve water resistance.

According to reports, the new devices could go on sale as soon as November 6.

Wrapping Up a Busy Season

The event caps an unusually busy autumn for Apple. The company launched the M6 Mac mini in August, followed by the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series in September. On October 13, it unveiled the HomeView smart display, HomePod mini 2 and a new Apple TV 4K at its “Welcome home” event in New York.

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